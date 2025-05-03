Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
708
Valencia
48
Benidorm
287
Alicante
204
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
390 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 125 m²
15 / 05 / 2025. Property for rent area Benito Perez Galdos and Plaza Musico Oscar Tordá, is …
$165,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms built …
$392,563
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,86M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
Leave a request
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern residential located in T…
$425,277
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A new luxury residential complex, within the n…
$327,027
Leave a request
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Casamayor presents this impressive apartment, renovated with an unparalleled level of excell…
$546,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$414,263
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$779,674
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 11 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centr…
$261,371
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
New residential villas in La Nucia near Benidorm, is composed of 9 independent villas, each …
$1,22M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$295,299
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$446,977
Leave a request
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover t…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$278,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Solarium: 68 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$358,037
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$636,825
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Well-maintained and spacious apartment located close to Cap Negret's beach. In this apartmen…
$575,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
MENINA GROUP exclusively presents this beautiful and spacious apartment. This jewel is locat…
$968,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$214,173
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 49 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orie…
$245,154
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
$275,829
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Terrace: 49 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$264,679
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$269,339
Leave a request
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area made up of 53 homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom…
$388,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$294,422
Leave a request

Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go