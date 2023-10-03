UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Valencian Community
Apartments
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
l Alacanti
364
Alicante
311
Guardamar del Segura
273
Pilar de la Horadada
271
la Marina Alta
269
Benidorm
266
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
San Miguel de Salinas
132
Santa Pola
117
Rojales
89
l Alfas del Pi
73
Denia
52
Elx Elche
50
Almoradi
49
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
37
Altea
28
el Campello
22
Aspe
12
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
112 m²
13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
122 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
122 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
169 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
173 m²
3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
144 m²
1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
133 m²
4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
84 m²
4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
234 m²
33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
190 m²
34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
129 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
245 m²
4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
128 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€278,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
3
2
142 m²
1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
4
2
128 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€267,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
3
2
96 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€199,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
2
1
92 m²
1/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
2
1
52 m²
2/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€161,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
345 m²
30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
202 m²
10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
147 m²
21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
1
63 m²
3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alzira, Spain
5
1
140 m²
2/4
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
€68,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, in good condition, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
€121,957
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2
2
73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
€269,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
124 m²
2/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the fac…
€382,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
138 m²
1/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the…
€400,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
57 m²
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
€119,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Valencian Community
penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL