Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Torrevieja
2393
Valencia
111
Benidorm
1362
Alicante
452
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
116 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful ground floor apartment with pool, playground and elegant landscaped green areas pe…
$269,307
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Inviting ground-floor apartment with outdoor yard, family pools and paddle court, positioned…
$381,152
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$324,667
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Refined ground-floor duplex with a private yard, access to swimming pool and seaside promena…
$334,241
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the …
$275,354
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace, great sea view and community pools …
$358,306
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/5
Fantastic Apartment with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and a large terrace Delivery …
$856,476
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Exclusive luxury penthouse for sale in Delfin Natura, one of the most prestigious residentia…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment with spacious terrace, resort-style pools and bicycle parking, nestled clos…
$357,697
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Brightful apartment with garden views, paddle tennis courts and children’s play areas, set i…
$334,241
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace located only 200 meters from the bea…
$413,710
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Awesome middle floor apartment with large terrace, community pool, spa area and views of the…
$256,843
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$345,592
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The second phase of this exclusive residential, located in Finestrat-Benidorm, offers homes …
$502,718
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
Brilliant ground floor apartment near the beach with large private garden and community pool…
$361,432
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Key ready modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located located next…
$397,621
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea Views Apartments in Benitchell Alicante Costa Blanca Explore these spacious apartments, …
$675,296
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New project in Sierra Cortina, the most exclusive residential area on the Costa Blanca. Two-…
$511,554
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 24/25
Key ready high-end penthouse with large sun terrace, an awesome sea view and many sports fac…
$1,21M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground floor apartment with pools, gym, spa and fantastic views next to golf course i…
$350,377
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$630,783
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic ground floor apartment next to the sea with a large terrace offering a private poo…
$864,383
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Elegant Apartments with Panoramic Views in Finestrat Costa Blanca Finestrat is …
$509,058
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground-floor apartment with a private patio, stylish rooftop swimming pool and leisur…
$219,607
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 70 m²
This spectacular newly built residential complex is located in El Albir, one of the resident…
$627,816
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Elegant ground floor apartment with private garden and large community swimming pool located…
$389,125
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Valencian Community

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go