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Apartments for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

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la Plana Alta
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41 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$478,176
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$465,313
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$277,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$456,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic ground floor apartment next to the sea with a large terrace offering a private poo…
$864,383
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$323,877
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$712,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$454,411
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$579,952
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$310,594
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$254,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/11
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$239,869
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious middle floor apartment near the beach with stunning sea view, large terrace and pr…
$711,080
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$206,678
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$713,341
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$420,812
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$586,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$618,011
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$310,594
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$287,501
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$402,279
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$409,235
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4 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$969,680
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Located in a quiet corner of southern Alcossebra, this residential complex offers a harmonio…
$460,627
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/11
We present apartments on the first line of the sea with frontal sea views in a very beautifu…
$349,479
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$302,511
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$971,953
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$275,955
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$386,600
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Property types in Castello Castellon

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Castello Castellon, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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