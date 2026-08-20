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Apartments for sale in lHorta Sud, Spain

;
Silla
16
Mislata
3
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25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Discover this brand new apartment in a quiet area of Alipark in Alicante.The 84 m2 apartment…
$294,055
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Discover this tastefully renovated apartment.This magical house of 75 m2 combines elegance a…
$264,744
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Discover a charming apartment in the heart of Benalua, Alicante, with a total area of 55 m2,…
$241,318
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
This 118-square-metre apartment is located in the Market District of Alicante and is ready t…
$304,885
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Full apartment (apartment, garage and barn) in Alicante Hills complex.Furnished and equipped…
$206,004
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3 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
This spacious apartment of 130 m2 on the first coastline in Playa Muchavista offers a unique…
$394,430
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
A new complex of 14 detached villas in the prestigious area of Altea Hill. Each villa has it…
$861,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Bright apartment on the fourth floor of the building without an elevator. The area of 87 m2,…
$200,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A wonderful apartment in Alicante, in the Benalois area – Princess Mercedes. Located next to…
$228,252
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4 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 233 m²
A new complex of 14 detached villas in the prestigious area of Altea Hill. Each villa has it…
$1,17M
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Apartment in Mislata, Spain
Apartment
Mislata, Spain
Area 61 m²
Rozier, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Mislata, designed for those who seek a…
$423,532
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
This apartment of approximately 90 m2 is located on the first floor (no elevator) in the fam…
$294,291
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Impressive, almost new house with elevator. Spacious living room with a studio kitchen and a…
$221,307
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2 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Apartment for sale in the heart of Alicante.Two-bedroom apartment with balcony.Square: 72.6 …
$220,129
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3 bedroom apartment in Paiporta, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 485 m²
The unusual house, built in 2001 in a quiet residential area of Sedavi, has been renovated w…
$557,465
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3 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
1st
$349,658
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1 bedroom apartment in Xirivella, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xirivella, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 126 m²
Loft is located in the popular Ros Casares business park, a short walk from the Gran Turia s…
$281,667
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3 bedroom apartment in Silla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Discover this exceptional 115 m2 apartment in PAU 5, one of the most popular areas of Playa …
$622,477
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Apartment in Mislata, Spain
Apartment
Mislata, Spain
Area 98 m²
Rozier, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Mislata, designed for those who seek a…
$492,213
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3 bedroom apartment in Albal, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Albal, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Renovated apartment for sale in Albala.The apartment consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with…
$145,239
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3 bedroom apartment in Massanassa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Massanassa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment of three bedrooms and two baños located in a building of four heights on rasante w…
$124,114
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Пентхаус 100м2 + 35м2 терраса, три спальни, 3 ванные комнаты, о, на третьем этаже с лиф…
$255,374
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3 bedroom apartment in Xirivella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xirivella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Xirivella 1st floor. Building without elevator 3 bedroom…
$89,985
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2 bedroom apartment in Paiporta, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
New apartment in Paiporta with quality materials. 2ª completely exterior building height of…
$116,450
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3 bedroom apartment in Mislata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mislata, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Renovated and ready for occupancy apartment, located on the ground floor (no elevator) of a …
$249,811
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Property types in lHorta Sud

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in lHorta Sud, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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