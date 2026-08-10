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Apartments for sale in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain

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8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
Living a stone’s throw from the sea, with plenty of space and a terrace to enjoy every day, …
$1,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
It is located in the city of Alboraya, with fast access from the northern V-21 access to Val…
$644,313
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Located in the heart of Saplaya Harbour, one of the most charming corners of the Valencian c…
$375,556
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Fantastic apartment on the first floor without elevator (installation is planned soon), loca…
$350,910
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment on the beach in Valencia, Port Saplaya district. The area of 115m2, 3 bedrooms (on…
$228,919
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Flat in excellent condition next to the sea.  3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, kitchen, dining room, t…
$390,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Fantastic property located on the sixth floor with an elevator, on the fantastic beach of Pa…
$429,907
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3 bedroom apartment in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in urbanization on first sea line, just about 4 km from Valencia, in the region of…
$218,966
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