Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Aspe
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Aspe, Spain

3 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 in Aspe The villa has a constructed area…
€320,245
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
€344,645
3 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€332,500
2 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
2 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€210,000
4 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€350,000
5 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
5 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€600,000
6 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
6 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€600,000
3 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments in Alicante ID D11885
€200,000
4 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€349,000
4 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments in Alicante ID D12038
€99,000
3 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€127,000
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 850 m²
DescriptionProfitable business in Alicante: NEW building of 11 apartments 1.685 million €, 8…
€1,69M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir