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Apartments for sale in Aspe, Spain

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3 BHK
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10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236,642
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with garden and terrace surrounded by nature Delivery date:…
$225,118
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLA BETWEEN SEA AND MOUNTAINS Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 …
$417,886
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$418,466
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3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$460,254
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3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$467,219
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4 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$615,801
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4 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$577,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLA IN ASPE New Build modern and innovative design villa in La Romana, A…
$435,297
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3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe.Newly built villas with several model…
$475,345
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