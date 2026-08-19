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Apartments for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

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34 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New residential complex in San Juan de AlicanteNew residential complex of 32 modern apartmen…
$520,878
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Located in one of the fastest growing areas of San Juan de Alicante, this apartment offers t…
$640,590
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in the charming town of Sant Joan d'Alacant, this exclusive residential complex offe…
$511,791
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1 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Alegria is pleased to announce that there are only a few apartments left from our latest pro…
$247,350
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Discover this brand new apartment in one of the most prestigious areas of Alicante, offering…
$558,484
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Impeccable ground-floor apartment with private yard, coworking areas and saltwater pool loca…
$512,728
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$480,425
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Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$434,670
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$640,076
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
$370,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE New Build residential complex of 32 m…
$546,088
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
$299,303
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
$427,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе San juan playa. Общая площадь 92.00 м2, aпарта…
$485,212
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclusiv…
$260,221
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
$422,039
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая…
$351,140
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós, располагается на 3 этаже. Общая…
$441,101
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
$280,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós. Общая площадь 80.00 м2, участок…
$487,533
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая…
$381,901
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$262,036
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
$328,910
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
$401,583
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$333,133
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós. Общая площадь 165.00 м2, aпарта…
$310,860
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4 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Fran espinos, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая …
$285,555
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Centro. Общая площадь 144.00 м2, aпартамент 20…
$428,333
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$330,080
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$399,651
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