Residential properties for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

10 352 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 104 m²
€320,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€163,025
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€151,945
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€249,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500

Real estate in Valencia: a profitable investment for foreigners

Along with Madrid and Barcelona, Valencia is considered an important tourist centre in Spain. Thousands of foreigners come here every month to spend time on the famous beach areas and visit numerous nature reserves. The mild Mediterranean climate and excellent weather make it possible to spend a pleasant and useful time in the Spanish city throughout the whole year. The period from March to November is especially advantageous for visiting the resort because the temperature keeps at the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Valencia’s attractions

The Spanish city is famous for a lot of historically and culturally significant sights. One of the most visited attractions is the local Cathedral, where the Holy Grail is kept. Tourists are equally interested in the Bullfighting Museum and the Central Square of the Old Maid, surrounded by orange trees and fountains.

Who can buy a property in Valencia?

Buying a home in the Spanish city can be a worthwhile investment for all foreigners. The advantages of buying a property in Valencia are obvious:

  • a purchased apartment or house can be rented out to tourists all year round, which will in 5-7 years recoup the cost of housing;
  • all real estate in Valencia regularly increases in value by 10-15% per year. With such a jump in prices, one can profitably resell apartments in a few years;
  • for the housing maintenance in Valencia, a low tax of only 0.4-1.1% of the accommodation cost is set. This is much less than in other European countries.

The immovables cost in Valencia

Real estate prices in the Spanish city vary greatly. The cost is affected by such details as the class of housing in Valencia, the location of the apartment in relation to the sea and other factors. On average, real estate prices are about €3-4 thousand per square meter. For this money, one can buy a luxury villa with a private pool and access to the sea.

Much cheaper housing in Valencia is in multi-storey buildings. For example, a one-room apartment with an average renovation can sum up to €1-1.5 thousand per square meter. In general, despite the increased rates in recent years, the cost of real estate in Valencia is considered average in the country.

