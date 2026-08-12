Residential properties for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

The province of Valencia is located on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. It includes the regional capital of the same name and coastal towns such as Gandia and Cullera, as well as mountainous areas including Requena Utiel. It attracts around 9 million tourists annually, which stimulates the sale of real estate in Valencia for living or investment.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Valencia

Buying housing in Valencia means investing in a rapidly developing region. The province ranks 4th in Spain in terms of GDP, and the main buyers in the local property market are expats from Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Advantages of housing in Valencia:

Climate and nature. With 300 days of sunshine a year, the beaches of the Costa de Valencia have been awarded the Blue Flag as some of the cleanest in the world.

With 300 days of sunshine a year, the beaches of the Costa de Valencia have been awarded the Blue Flag as some of the cleanest in the world. Affordable prices. The cost of housing in Valencia is €1,709 per sq.m in the province and €2,243 per sq.m in its capital. This is lower than in Madrid (€4,030 per sq.m) or Barcelona (€3,937 per sq.m).

The cost of housing in Valencia is €1,709 per sq.m in the province and €2,243 per sq.m in its capital. This is lower than in Madrid (€4,030 per sq.m) or Barcelona (€3,937 per sq.m). Investment return. Gross rental income in the city of Valencia reaches 8%, in the districts – up to 11%.

Gross rental income in the city of Valencia reaches 8%, in the districts – up to 11%. Transport accessibility. The high-speed AVE train connects Valencia with Madrid, and Manises Airport handles 8.5 million passengers annually.

Housing Prices in Valencia

Real estate prices in Valencia vary by area. The provincial capital has the most expensive areas, with prices ranging from €3,113 to €4,491 per sq.m., while on the outskirts of the city prices are more affordable at €1,781 per sq.m. In coastal towns such as Cullera, prices for apartments by the sea start at €150,000, and villas from €350,000. Resale properties in Gandia are popular with investors: 70 sq.m. apartments in the Playa de Gandía area cost from €120,000 with rental yields of 6–7%. In mountainous areas such as Requena, houses with vineyards are available from €200,000.

Average property prices in Valencia:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€) Studio 40–60 900–1800 36,000–108,000 Apartment (2 bedrooms) 70–120 1200–3000 84,000–360,000 Townhouse 120–200 1500–3500 180,000–700,000 Villa 150–300 2000–4500 300,000–1,350,000

Popular Areas of Valencia for Buying a House

The provincial capital has the most vibrant property market. Flats in historic buildings from 1900 to 1960 cost from €250,000, while in new areas like Ruzafa prices start at €300,000 per 100 sq. m.

Other popular areas: