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Residential properties for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Torrevieja
3341
Valencia
116
Benidorm
1479
Alicante
512
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19 281 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$611,094
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$208,806
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
$345,676
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Explore the elegance and comfort of these homes located in the vibrant centre of Alicante, P…
$287,805
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New residential complex in Denia on the front line, consisting of 100 modern homes, located …
$605,886
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential program in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tra…
$292,428
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,209
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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Property types in Valencian Community

apartments
houses

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The province of Valencia is located on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. It includes the regional capital of the same name and coastal towns such as Gandia and Cullera, as well as mountainous areas including Requena Utiel. It attracts around 9 million tourists annually, which stimulates the sale of real estate in Valencia for living or investment.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Valencia

Buying housing in Valencia means investing in a rapidly developing region. The province ranks 4th in Spain in terms of GDP, and the main buyers in the local property market are expats from Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Advantages of housing in Valencia:

  • Climate and nature. With 300 days of sunshine a year, the beaches of the Costa de Valencia have been awarded the Blue Flag as some of the cleanest in the world.
  • Affordable prices. The cost of housing in Valencia is €1,709 per sq.m in the province and €2,243 per sq.m in its capital. This is lower than in Madrid (€4,030 per sq.m) or Barcelona (€3,937 per sq.m).
  • Investment return. Gross rental income in the city of Valencia reaches 8%, in the districts – up to 11%.
  • Transport accessibility. The high-speed AVE train connects Valencia with Madrid, and Manises Airport handles 8.5 million passengers annually.

Housing Prices in Valencia

Real estate prices in Valencia vary by area. The provincial capital has the most expensive areas, with prices ranging from €3,113 to €4,491 per sq.m., while on the outskirts of the city prices are more affordable at €1,781 per sq.m. In coastal towns such as Cullera, prices for apartments by the sea start at €150,000, and villas from €350,000. Resale properties in Gandia are popular with investors: 70 sq.m. apartments in the Playa de Gandía area cost from €120,000 with rental yields of 6–7%. In mountainous areas such as Requena, houses with vineyards are available from €200,000.

Average property prices in Valencia:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€)
Studio 40–60 900–1800 36,000–108,000
Apartment (2 bedrooms) 70–120 1200–3000 84,000–360,000
Townhouse 120–200 1500–3500 180,000–700,000
Villa 150–300 2000–4500 300,000–1,350,000

Popular Areas of Valencia for Buying a House

The provincial capital has the most vibrant property market. Flats in historic buildings from 1900 to 1960 cost from €250,000, while in new areas like Ruzafa prices start at €300,000 per 100 sq. m.

Other popular areas:

  • Cullera. A coastal town 35 km from Valencia, famous for its castle and beaches. You can buy a house in Valencia here for €180,000.
  • Gandia. A large coastal town with 7 km of beaches. Apartments of 80 sq. m cost from €130,000, and spacious villas from €400,000.
  • Puçol. A suburb 20 km from Valencia, connected to it by a metro line. Apartments from 100 sq.m in new residential complexes cost approximately €150,000, the price of houses starts from €250,000.
  • Requena. Wine region 70 km from Valencia. It has the largest number of resale properties in Valencia, mostly houses with plots for €200,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property in Valencia

Where is the best place to buy property for investment in the province of Valencia?

In Valencia, the Ruzafa and El Cabanyal areas (22% price increase in 2024) are ideal for renting with yields of 8-11%. In Cullera and Gandia, seaside apartments provide stable tourist demand. Requena is promising for long-term investment in agritourism.

Where is the best place to live in the province of Valencia?

For families, Puzol and Quatre Carreres (Valencia) are good options, as they have international schools and green areas. Sea lovers will find Cullera and Gandia more suitable.

What factors influence the price of real estate in Valencia?

The cost depends on the proximity to the sea and transport accessibility. For example, in Ciutat Vella the prices are higher due to the historical value, in Puzol – lower due to the distance from the provincial capital.

Can a foreigner buy property in Valencia, Spain?

Foreigners can buy property in Valencia without restrictions if they have an NIE, a Spanish bank account and proof of funds. Remote purchase is possible through a trusted person.

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