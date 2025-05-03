Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Godella
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Godella, Spain

3 BHK
4
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$413,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$492,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New development of multi-family homes in Godella, Valencia.This development has materials an…
$702,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GODELLA, VALENCIA Comfort with first class qualities! New Build re…
$765,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New development of multi-family homes in Godella, Valencia.This development has materials an…
$334,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GODELLA, VALENCIA Comfort with first class qualities! New Build re…
$584,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New development of multi-family homes in Godella, Valencia.This development has materials an…
$341,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build residential of 17 townhouses with a com…
$641,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$484,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build development with high quality …
$770,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Godella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers a splendid project of 5 residential blocks with height up to 4 fl…
$511,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go