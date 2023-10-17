Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Safor
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Safor, Spain

Gandia
9
Oliva
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€278,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€380,275
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€172,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€346,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
€172,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
€278,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
€176,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
€166,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
€341,220
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€715,000
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€362,725
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€298,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Xeraco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Xeraco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartament in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 and 20…
€172,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Xeraco, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Xeraco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
€278,000

Property types in Safor

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir