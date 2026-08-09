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Apartments for sale in la Safor, Spain

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Oliva
7
Gandia
6
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35 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$220,904
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New apartment in Oliva Nova. The modern residential complex is located on the first line of …
$339,041
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
$381,137
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$318,127
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$300,477
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1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$219,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
$295,808
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$319,035
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1 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$215,784
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$322,663
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$293,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
New apartment with sea views in Keres, Costa Blanca NorthModern residential complex with pan…
$298,261
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$39,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea vie…
$290,198
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tavernes de la Valldigna, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive beach front properties, all with magnificent terraces with spectacular views of th…
$197,451
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New construction for sale in Gandia, located 3km from the beach! You can visit a show apartm…
$232,159
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartaments with 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Valencia Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 …
$303,146
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$34,678
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2 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$44,586
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea vie…
$347,077
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS AND LARGE TERRACES!!! New construction residential with sea views…
$319,218
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3 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Xeresa в районе Xeresa del monte, располагается на 2 этаже. Обща…
$323,861
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartme…
$34,678
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Gandia. An excellent investment option. Spacious apartm…
$32,696
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$170,417
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
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4 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
$2,18M
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3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
$382,640
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3 bedroom apartment in Gandia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
This apartment is sold in the heart of Gand & # 237; a and in a building with a good neighbo…
$43,402
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2 bedroom apartment in Xeresa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartament in Gandia, Valencian Community Great value for the price. Surface of 58 m2 and 20…
$187,558
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Property types in la Safor

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in la Safor, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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