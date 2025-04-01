Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paterna, Spain

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся просторная квартира в БенимаметеПрекрасная квартира на 1 этаже с лифтом в дом…
$226,390
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE offers this beautiful and economical penthouse of new construction devel…
$271,952
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
