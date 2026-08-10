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Apartments for sale in Oliva, Spain

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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New apartment in Oliva Nova. The modern residential complex is located on the first line of …
$339,041
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
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3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
$382,640
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4 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
$2,18M
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$395,535
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3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$779,674
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