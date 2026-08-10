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Apartments for sale in Cullera, Spain

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26 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code.Modern two-bedroom apartment with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under c…
$294,866
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Code 20260724103348Studio apartment with a spacious balcony on the upper residential floor o…
$239,281
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$294,139
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101724Functional studio apartment with spacious balcony in the new residential …
$222,328
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101229Two-bedroom apartment with separate bedroom and spacious balcony in resid…
$303,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$384,538
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102046Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$312,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102903Modern studio with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under co…
$228,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The exclusive new building is located in one of the most peaceful and central areas of the C…
$377,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102440Spacious three-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms and two balco…
$396,036
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
An exclusive project of a new building in one of the quietest and most central areas of the …
$241,883
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Exclusive complex of new buildings, located in one of the quietest and at the same time cent…
$160,327
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An exclusive project of a new building, located in one of the quietest and at the same time …
$232,398
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The exclusive new building is located in one of the quietest and most central areas of the C…
$218,170
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building, located in one of the quietest and most central area…
$151,959
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas…
$223,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas…
$223,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Exclusive offer of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas of t…
$297,337
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3 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Wide very luminous apartment located in 3 plant of a building of recent construcción in a ca…
$149,295
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
$154,272
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4 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Cullera в районе San Antonio, располагается на 6 этаже. Общая пл…
$499,141
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in first line of beach, in building in good condition with concierge service and E…
$139,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property in residential with pool, well located and comfortable, consists of 2 bedrooms and …
$114,460
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment with 10 años of antigüedad I list to begin to live to 120 meters of the …
$159,248
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A very good opportunity to invest in Cullera. Apartment is a 20 meters from the beach. Tha …
$98,535
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3 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in housing development with swimming pool, close to the sea in Cullera, to sólo fo…
$247,830
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