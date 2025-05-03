Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
708
Valencia
48
Benidorm
287
Alicante
204
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Modern villa with 164 m2 of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two terraces, solarium an…
$846,536
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Stylish new construction project just 800 meters from the miles of fine sandy beaches. The c…
$396,200
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedroom(from 267 000 Euro) and 3 bedroom(288 000 Euro) apartments, and 3 bedroom (from 368…
$289,555
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$183,298
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This charming Mediterranean villa is located just 450 meters or 10 minutes walk from the san…
$855,869
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
80 homes open to the light of the Mediterranean  Private urbanization of townhouses, apar…
$693,201
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
$290,690
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment with sea views and near the beach of La Mata in Torrevieja . The house is located …
$148,575
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
Located in the peaceful town of Polop, in the province of Alicante, these modern villas are …
$533,366
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New apartments for sale with sea views and 700 meters from La Mata beach, Torrevieja (Alican…
$564,358
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 99 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$289,725
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$228,874
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$434,587
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
$321,912
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residential complex has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses just 200 meters from …
$790,101
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$507,283
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
3 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
$285,307
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!! Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 bedr…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Iconic is a new complex that is located in one of the greenest and most picturesque places i…
$304,175
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
