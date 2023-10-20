Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

3 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-story apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet…
€380,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/6
€255,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€225,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€235,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Apartments in Canet de Berenguer, Valencia, Costa Blanca Homes with 1,2,3 or 4 bedrooms, wit…
€654,000

