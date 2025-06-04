Villas for sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 430 square meters in Attica. From the windows ther…
$1,14M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 545 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one storer…
$915,443
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$469,164
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 360 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living r…
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 570 square meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$2,86M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 406 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$514,937
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 211 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$434,835
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$743,797
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 290 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,14M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
$686,582
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$514,937
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 112 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$377,620
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,14M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,17M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
$423,392
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale two-storey house, with an independent studio apartment on the ground floor,…
$778,126
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 430 sq.m in Attica under construction. The ground floor co…
$766,683
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,36M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building consists of three autonomous…
$595,038
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 265 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of one bedro…
$898,278
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 480 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$743,797
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$423,392
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 197 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a …
$503,494
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 252 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$480,607
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$2,52M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,43M
