Seaview Mansions for Sale in Greece

5 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
This detached house with a total area of 161 m2 on a plot of 1100 m2 offers a unique opportu…
$294,881
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Detached house in Loutraki is a beautiful and comfortable house. With a total area of 134 sq…
$409,942
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
