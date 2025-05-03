Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
3
Athens
8
Corfu
6
Macedonia and Thrace
657
382 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
EXCLUSIVE // Beautiful country property set in a prime location beachfront in POLIHRONO HALK…
$695,308
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$887,182
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$883,033
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$209,195
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$490,559
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Triadi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$276,592
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,558
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$991,556
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$647,121
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$166,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$491,722
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$469,371
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
$302,686
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$368,791
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$1,36M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

