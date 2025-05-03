Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
5
Kassandra Municipality
5
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
4
Pallini Municipal Unit
4
4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  CHANIOTI  ( 150 meters from the sea )   Well-maintained …
$282,947
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Property of Our Office. The maisonette we present, with a total area of 195 sq.m.,…
$298,550
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE Location - Chanioti (30 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sale…
$435,020
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
