Residential properties for sale in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€90,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€75,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Property Code: 3-1031 - Apartment FOR SALE in Polichni Meteora for €115.000 . This 92 sq. m.…
€115,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments in the historical center of Thessaloniki. The apartments have a great lo…
€190,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€90,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€133,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor …
€150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€300,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€270,000

