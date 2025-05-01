Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Panorama
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Panorama, Greece

apartments
31
33 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction apartment of 93 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$441,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$240,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$527,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$383,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5387 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 190.000 . This…
$197,241
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$250,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$78,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS5382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 147.000 . This…
$152,602
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS5385 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 285.000 . This…
$295,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS5378 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 520.000 . This 132 sq…
$542,438
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS5381 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 155.000 . This…
$160,907
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS5380 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 200.000 . This…
$207,622
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS5383 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 270.000 . This…
$280,289
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Property Code: HPS3642 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 490.000 . Thi…
$534,761
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS5384 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 280.000 . This…
$290,670
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: heating. Bui…
$459,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Property Code: HPS4047 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 390.000 . Thi…
$406,430
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 226 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: heating. Bui…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Property Code: HPS5388 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 390.000 . This…
$404,862
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$430,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$392,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Property Code: HPS5389 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 470.000 . Thi…
$487,911
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th…
$145,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners wi…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS5386 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 310.000 . This…
$321,813
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Property Code: HPS5394 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 560.000 . Thi…
$611,155
Leave a request

Properties features in Panorama, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go