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Residential properties for sale in Litochoro, Greece

;
apartments
8
houses
13
21 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$92,095
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Area 126 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the se…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale maisonette of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$102,722
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$421,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$291,635
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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