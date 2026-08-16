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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

;
Nea Kallikrateia
83
Nea Moudania
57
Nea Triglia
10
Simantra
3
376 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Sozopoli village 600 meters from the great sandy beach. The apa…
$106,435
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in front of the sea in Nea Iraklia village. The apartment is locate…
$289,185
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$490,558
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
Area 67 m²
For sale 4 corner maisonettes, fully equipped, in Paralia Dionysio. Each has an area of 67 s…
$214,047
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the nice sandy beach…
$358,589
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Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 room apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellently constructed airy apartment of 90 sq.m. second floor with a beautiful panoramic v…
$216,429
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,121
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2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The modern complex is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village, in Mikoniatika beac…
$306,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1600 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
$183,947
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town 1200 meters to the nice sandy beach marked by…
$329,670
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3 bedroom apartment in Geoponika, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Geoponika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS4670 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 420.000…
$483,358
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Villa 3 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to this stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in Nea P…
$523,986
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Sozopoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village in the complex with a swimming …
$167,750
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Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,22M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Number of rooms: 6  Levels: 2  Bathrooms: 2  B…
$518,679
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$161,966
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached house is located in front of the sea in the surroundings of Nea Potidea village in …
$404,915
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS5038 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for € 195.000 . This …
$224,416
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. Th…
$283,401
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2 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village 1200 meters fr…
$138,828
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Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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