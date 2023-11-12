Show property on map Show properties list
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Gorgeous new complex move-in ready in the thriving town of Kalithea with 60 sq meters of liv…
€175,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
7 room house in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS4161 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.100.000 . This 235 sq. m.…
€1,10M
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
€990,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Gorgeous one-bedroom apartment for sale with 30 sq meters of living area plus balcony.  The …
€82,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Ideal apartment with 45 sq meters of living space built in 2000.  The home boasts one bedroo…
€83,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Fourka, Greece
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Fourka, Greece
This exciting new project of architect-designed villas is now available to be reserved at en…
€350,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal investment property for rental income with 2 homes or ideal for a large family close t…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Gorgeous apartment very handy for children, seniors, and pets near the sandy beach in the th…
€120,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villa for sale built in 2009 in a quiet location ideal for permanent living or a holiday hom…
€298,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Wonderful summer living with this home including 45 sq meters of living area. The home boast…
€68,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ideal home for a large family home with 94 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 3 …
€149,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating in Kassandria, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/16
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Wh…
€43,842
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2 Levels,…
€370,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Kassandria, Greece
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Home for sale in the thriving town of Kalithea with this home of a total of 185 sq meters of…
€400,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Wonderful investment opportunity for the development of a business overlooking the seaside, …
€870,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
€90,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment ideal for rental income or your holiday destination in the thriving seaside town o…
€79,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€225,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€125,000
3 room apartment with city view in Kassandria, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€75,000
3 room apartment in Kassandria, Greece
3 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
This apartment is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance…
€75,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 103 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€310,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
