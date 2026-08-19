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Residential properties for sale in Kassandreia, Greece

;
apartments
3
houses
20
23 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Property Code: HPS5025 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 350.000 . This 115.00 sq. m…
$402,798
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Villa 3 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece. This luxury propert…
$455,640
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$517,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 6 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2004  Beach: sandy with …
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5704 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for € 480.000 . This 130.2…
$552,409
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5694 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for € 430.000 . This 130.2…
$494,867
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Villa 4 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Located in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers an amazing o…
$227,820
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandreia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4 Year of construction: 2020 Number of rooms: 6 T…
$1,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists o…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Beautiful maisonette at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the heart of Halkidiki. The prop…
$296,166
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Detached country house on 2 floors with 100 sq meters, strategically located near Kassandra,…
$380,714
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning home in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene envi…
$353,109
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2 bedroom apartment in Kassandreia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning new apartments in Halkidiki with this stunning new-built complex of gated homes on …
$125,092
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of three levels, the first of which is a large living room combined with …
$2,39M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover this VILLA 117 sq m on 2 floors with this architect-designed home on a serene 500 M…
$433,730
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4 bedroom house in Kassandreia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Number of floors 2
Location – Kassandria We are pleased to present you with an extraordinary offer from our rea…
$156,561
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2 bedroom apartment in Kassandreia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning new apartments in Halkidiki with this stunning new-built complex of gated homes on …
$184,918
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