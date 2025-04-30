Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Thermi, Greece

apartments
287
houses
59
346 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Property Code: HPS5155 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Vizantio for € 230.000 . This 86 s…
$250,865
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4790 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for € 375.000 . This 120…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$268,212
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS4963 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 235.000 . This 94 sq. m.…
$256,108
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 163 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$396,622
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5335 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 270.000 . This 108.14 sq…
$280,209
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Property Code: HPS5115 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 750.000 . Thi…
$772,500
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Property Code: HPS5116 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 360.000 . Thi…
$370,890
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Property Code: HPS5389 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 470.000 . Thi…
$487,911
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 78 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$252,566
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5344 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 375.000 . This 148.61 sq…
$389,179
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS5311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 360.000 . This 124 sq. …
$376,751
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$483,208
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Property Code: HPS5427 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 475.000 . This 211.83 sq. m.…
$492,969
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4623 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 220.000 . This 83.55 sq.…
$227,933
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 212 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$678,433
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS5423 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 330.000 . This 106.16 sq…
$341,900
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$430,257
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Property Code: HPS5013 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Vizantio for € 250.000 . This 98 s…
$272,680
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$271,373
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: HPS5417 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 370.000 . This 127.74 sq…
$383,342
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 340.000 . This 130 sq. m…
$358,443
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS5117 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 395.000 . This…
$406,850
2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS4984 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 228.000 . This 95 sq. m.…
$248,479
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS5380 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 200.000 . This…
$207,622
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4916 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Center for € 350.000 . This 100 sq…
$377,771
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$741,285
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4966 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 255.000 . This 107 sq. …
$277,905
Properties features in Thermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
