Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
38
911 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 90 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$293,828
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$773,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$149,818
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom house
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in the complex in the outskirts of Siviri village 350 meters from …
$339,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 110 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$772,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$144,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5575 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 410.000 . This 150…
$473,570
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$541,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy the incredible value of this detached home in the coastal community of ELANI Halkidiki…
$359,353
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The  maisonette  is located in a picturesque area on the west coast of Kassandra in the neig…
$460,980
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$449,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
The villa is located in one of the most picturescue areas of Halkidiki on the Kassandra peni…
$616,560
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: HPS5030 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 210.000 . This 70…
$229,399
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS3110 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for € 490.000 . This 1…
$534,818
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 368 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the re…
$866,286
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS5474 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for € 250.000 . This 60 sq.…
$271,023
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS3112 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 650.000 . This 152 sq. m. f…
$709,452
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS5233 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 520.000 . This 220 sq. m. …
$548,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover this VILLA 117 sq m on 2 floors with this architect-designed home on a serene 500 M…
$433,730
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 55 sq.m. on the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$155,931
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the highly sought-after area of Posidi Halkidiki, this newly furnished traditiona…
$625,098
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ground floor apartment for sale in the quaint town of AFITOS with 65 sq meters of living are…
$162,045
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This ground floor beachfront home is a residential unit located directly on the beach with a…
$231,416
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 46 square meters on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Hal…
$184,808
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The modern villa is located in Fourka village 900 meters to the picturesque sandy beach. The…
$518,602
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$184,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS5043 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 750.000 . This 135 sq. m…
$818,040
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. Th…
$2,54M
Leave a request

Property types in Kassandra Municipal Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go