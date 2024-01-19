UAE
Residential properties for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece
Chortiatis
3
37 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
1
83 m²
1/1
3
2
1
83 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€85,000
3 bedroom townthouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
1
100 m²
2/3
4
3
1
100 m²
2/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
€200,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
170 m²
3
1
170 m²
Property Code: HPS3997 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €250.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
€250,000
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
2
151 m²
3
5
3
2
151 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€140,000
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
242 m²
3
1
242 m²
Property Code: HPS3733 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €360.000 . This 242 sq. m. …
€360,000
3 bedroom townthouse with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
3
1
180 m²
3
6
3
1
180 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
€270,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
3
189 m²
3
3
189 m²
Property Code: HPS3430 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €360.000 . This 189 sq…
€360,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
3
189 m²
3
3
189 m²
Property Code: HPS3431 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €320.000 . This 189 sq…
€320,000
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
2
445 m²
6
2
445 m²
Property Code: HPS2747 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €1.180.000. This 445 sq. m.…
€1,18M
3 bedroom apartment
Exohi, Greece
3
1
1
3
1
1
Property Code: 3-916 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €105.000 . This 115 sq. m…
€105,000
2 bedroom house
Asvestochori, Greece
2
1
2
1
Property Code: 1-872 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €64.000 . This 96 sq. m…
€64,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with forest view, near the forest, with wooden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
370 m²
1
5
3
370 m²
1
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470 sq. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
4
2
Property Code: 1-83 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €220.000 . This 190 sq. m…
€220,000
2 bedroom apartment
Exohi, Greece
2
1
1
2
1
1
Property Code: 1-28 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 . This 95 sq. m. …
€115,000
3 bedroom apartment
Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
1
3
1
1
Property Code: 1-277 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €114.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
€114,000
3 bedroom townthouse
Exohi, Greece
3
3
3
3
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
2
270 m²
3
6
4
2
270 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€290,000
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
3
180 m²
1
5
3
3
180 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
2
172 m²
1
6
4
2
172 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€260,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
1
101 m²
3/1
3
2
1
101 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€179,000
3 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
1
135 m²
1/1
4
3
1
135 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€325,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
2
175 m²
1
6
4
2
175 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€300,000
3 bedroom townthouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
1
130 m²
1
4
3
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€230,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
1
95 m²
4/1
3
2
1
95 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
1
115 m²
1
3
2
1
115 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
€135,000
3 bedroom townthouse with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
100 m²
1
4
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€180,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
1
800 m²
1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
€2,50M
3 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
146 m²
4/1
4
3
2
146 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
€620,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8
6
4
250 m²
1
8
6
4
250 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€300,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8
5
5
350 m²
1
8
5
5
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€425,000
