Residential properties for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS4556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €350.000 . This 148 sq. m.…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Code: HPS4553 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €330.000 . This 137 sq. m.…
€330,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Property Code: HPS4554 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €300.000 . This 131 sq. m. …
€300,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Property Code: HPS4555 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €320.000 . This 131 sq. m. …
€320,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS4496 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €240.000 . Th…
€240,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4497 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €320.000 . Th…
€320,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4498 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €350.000 . Th…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4494 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €350.000 . T…
€350,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Property Code: HPS4493 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €650.000 . This 1…
€650,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4428 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €850.000 . This 400 sq. m. H…
€850,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€160,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS3990 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €42…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Property Code: HPS3989 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €310…
€310,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3988 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €36…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Property Code: HPS3986 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €34…
€340,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Property Code: HPS3985 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €34…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS3987 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €32…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS3983 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €320…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3981 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €420.000 . T…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS3980 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for €240.000 . Th…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS3974 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €440.000 …
€440,000
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
Property Code: HPS3978 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 447 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 467 m²
Property Code: HPS3977 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €1.100.000 . This 467 sq. m. …
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3975 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €440.000 …
€440,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
€670,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Property Code: HPS3833 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €450.000 . This 159 sq. m…
€450,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS3804 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €685.000 …
€685,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS3771 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €600.000 . This 260 sq. …
€600,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€95,000
Leave a request
