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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
300
Nikiti
96
Neos Marmaras
48
Toroni Municipal Unit
18
318 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Languages
Deutsch
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey villa with an area of 260 sq.m. on the Sithonia Penin…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Property Code: HPS4692 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 1.200.000 . This 309.00 sq. …
$1,38M
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale of 41 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the suburbs of Vourvouru village only 100 meters from the fantas…
$289,185
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale of 150 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Property Code: HPS5809 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 2.300.000 . This 27…
$2,65M
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1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This beautiful apartment in Halkidiki offers amazing sea views within a 5-minute walk to the…
$170,865
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The house is located in a popular village Nikiti 650 meters to the beach. The house is built…
$601,588
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Villa 4 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Embrace luxury living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Greece. Enjoy stunnin…
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$441,585
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor -2/-2
Located in the breathtaking region of Halkidiki, this beautiful Maisonette offers a unique o…
$318,948
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
For sale: a cozy townhouse with a total area of 104 m², located in the picturesque village o…
$250,149
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$287,981
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 333 m²
The complex is located in the surroundings of Vourvourou village 450 meters from the sea. Th…
$1,91M
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia…
$968,235
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$586,812
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 120 m²
Apartment for sale of 120 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the fourth fl…
$348,482
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale: a 100 sq.m maisonette located in a picturesque area of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pr…
$405,279
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Sithonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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