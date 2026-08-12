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Houses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
22
Kassandra Municipality
1018
Pallini Municipal Unit
521
Kassandra Municipal Unit
498
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2 424 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Luxury villas with stunning sea view are situated on a hillside in front of the sea, in the …
$865,552
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Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 84 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The house is located in the surroundings of all year round lively Agios Mamas village 850 me…
$323,295
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2 bedroom house in Gerakini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
The complex of maisonettes and apartments is located in Gerakini village only 250 meters fro…
$196,192
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3 bedroom house in Fourka, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Fourka village 2400 meters from the sandy beach. The …
$248,244
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Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$312,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette with fantastic sea view is located in Koumitsa bech area 800 meters to the be…
$565,494
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2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new built house is located 600 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. There is a privat…
$201,962
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Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 144 m²
For sale townhouse area of 144 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is locate…
$299,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern property for sale with a total area of 450 sq.m., built in 2019, on a 900 sq.m. plot,…
$4,06M
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2 bedroom house in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The house is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
$311,599
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Afytos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
The villa is located on the cliff in the suburbs of traditional Afytos village 700 meters fr…
$634,738
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3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$456,934
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A spacious villa of 150 sq.m. for sale, located in the picturesque village of Pefkochori on …
$925,918
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Central Macedonia

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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