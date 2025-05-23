Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Toroni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
8
houses
20
28 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$189,983
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$313,123
Close
9 bedroom house in Toroni, Greece
9 bedroom house
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This villa is situated in Toroni village and is 350 meters to the beach. The house is not fi…
$463,126
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
$782,285
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$178,808
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Property Code: HPS4694 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 900.000 . This 299 sq. m. V…
$987,925
2 bedroom house in Toroni, Greece
2 bedroom house
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
These fully furnished maisonettes are located in a picturescue village named Toroni in Sitho…
$231,563
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
🏡 Luxury Apartment for Sale in Sarti, HalkidikiFor sale: luxurious 59 sq.m. apartment locate…
$276,746
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas.The sec…
Price on request
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Toroni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Semi-basement apartment of 45 sqm in front of the sea in Toroni (Halkidiki). It consists of …
$77,432
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Close
6 bedroom house in Toroni, Greece
6 bedroom house
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
The house is located in front of the beach in Porto Koufo which is one of the most picturesc…
$1,69M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Holiday Home for Sale – 97 sq.m. in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Just 700 m from a Blue Flag Beach…
$283,783
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$368,348
Close
2 room apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas. The fi…
Price on request
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Property Code: HPS4693 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 900.000 . This 299 sq. m. V…
$932,454
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS5405 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 500.000 . This 175 sq. m. fu…
$512,460
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Property Code: HPS4692 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 1.200.000 . This 309 sq. m. …
$1,24M
1 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Luxury Apartment for Sale in Sithonia, HalkidikiFor sale a luxurious 31 sq.m. ground floor…
$186,380
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sykia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$166,999
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in a picturesque bay on Sithonia, Halkidiki. + Apartments with separate entranc…
$2,29M
Close
