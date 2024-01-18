UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
43
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
11
Clear all
54 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
90 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1
1
38 m²
1/1
€92,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2
1
1
50 m²
1/1
€102,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
80 m²
1/1
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2
1
60 m²
Property Code: HPS4333 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 60 sq. m. …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2
1
53 m²
7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
€213,700
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4
3
2
121 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
5
3
2
158 m²
4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4
3
2
121 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
65 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4
3
1
94 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
77 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€109,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
84 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4
3
1
125 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
98 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
1
105 m²
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
1
102 m²
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2
1
80 m²
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
1
107 m²
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
€212,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
120 m²
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
1
120 m²
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 bedroom house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6
2
516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
87 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6
4
2
170 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
57 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
95 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2
1
63 m²
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3
2
1
101 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
apartments
houses
Properties features in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL