Residential properties for sale in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evosmo
43
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
11
54 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€140,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
€92,000
1 bedroom apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€102,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€105,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS4333 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 60 sq. m. …
€155,000
1 bedroom apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
€213,700
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€230,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€330,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€220,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€85,000
3 bedroom apartment with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€120,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€109,000
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€165,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
€250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€85,000
Apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
€49,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
€215,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
€215,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
€155,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
€212,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
€220,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
€215,000
6 bedroom house in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
€600,000
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€155,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€190,000
3 room cottage in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€85,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€90,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
€140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€95,000
