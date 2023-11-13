Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kallithea

Residential properties for sale in Kallithea, Greece

apartments
22
houses
57
79 properties total found
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
4 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
7 room house in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS4161 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.100.000 . This 235 sq. m.…
€1,10M
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2 Levels,…
€370,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Wonderful investment opportunity for the development of a business overlooking the seaside, …
€870,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment ideal for rental income or your holiday destination in the thriving seaside town o…
€79,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€225,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€125,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 103 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€310,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3965 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 …
€280,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanisation, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
€295,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Large home on 3 floors in a quiet location built in 2009. The home boasts 130 sq meters incl…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ideal Home for permanent or summer living in the heart of Kalithea Halkidiki, the town that …
€250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€3,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€380,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
€4,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Lev…
€780,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 180 m2, 2 Lev…
€380,000
