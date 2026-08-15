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Residential properties for sale in Kallithea, Greece

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apartments
43
houses
33
213 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$323,579
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$318,786
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 708 m²
Unique maisonette with a luxurious swimming pool, at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the…
$1,08M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment with thoughtful layout, modern finishing materials and smart design solutions focu…
$291,311
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Introducing a wonderful apartment in a great location in Kassandra, Halkidiki, just a short …
$162,891
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$245,587
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 5 000 m²
Modern Maisonette with Sea View in Nea Fokaia Kassandra, Nea Fokaia Overview Referenc…
$631,270
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Opus Residence is the newest residential project located in Kallithea, Athens, Greece, offer…
$354,647
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$286,006
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$307,198
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$302,378
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$388,294
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Orelia is a modern residential complex in Callithea, a promising area with great growth pote…
$288,961
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Fully Furnished Designer Apartments Near Athens Riviera Bella Vista Golden Visa Residence…
$304,374
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1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern, under-construction ground-floor apartment with an internal space of 34…
$135,353
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$302,022
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1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a stunning apartment in Halkidiki, Greece, currently under construction. Enjoy t…
$136,692
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 450 meters to the sandy bea…
$289,185
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1 bedroom house in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
This maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea in its center 400 meters t…
$167,727
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Property Code: HPS5675 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 340.000 . This 85 sq. …
$391,290
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2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: HPS5031 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 215.000 . This 68.…
$247,749
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with spacious layout, modern finishing materials and smart design solutions focuse…
$302,964
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$388,837
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Opus Residence is the newest residential project located in Kallithea, Athens, Greece, offer…
$293,044
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$346,536
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International Property Alerts
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