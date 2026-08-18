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Residential properties for sale in Evosmos Municipal Unit, Greece

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apartments
21
22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Property Code: HPS5154 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 289.000 .…
$332,596
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1 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
For sale: a 55 m² studio apartment, built in 2005, located on the 1st floor, in very good co…
$149,514
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Property Code: HPS4726 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 275.290 . …
$316,818
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5754 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 265.000 . …
$304,976
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Property Code: HPS4725 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 304.074 .…
$349,944
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS5748 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 185.000 . …
$212,908
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS5696 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 174.000 . …
$200,248
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Property Code: HPS5697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 229.000 . …
$263,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Property Code: HPS5756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 358.000 .…
$412,005
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: HPS5832 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Center for € 160.000 . This 68.00 sq…
$185,649
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6 bedroom house in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for € 800.000 . This 516 sq.…
$920,682
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5695 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 160.000 . …
$184,136
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS5753 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 200.000 . …
$230,171
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS5752 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 197.000 . …
$226,718
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Property Code: HPS3769 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for € 240.000 . This 113…
$276,205
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS5755 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 330.000 .…
$379,781
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Property Code: HPS5152 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 268.000 .…
$308,429
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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5698 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 189.000 . …
$217,511
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS5153 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 293.000 .…
$337,200
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1 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Property Code: HPS5747 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 125.000 . …
$143,857
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3 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4724 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Evosmos Above the Ring Road for € 272.531 .…
$313,643
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1 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
$222,309
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Properties features in Evosmos Municipal Unit, Greece

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