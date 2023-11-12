Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

apartments
43
houses
5
48 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
€213,700
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€330,000
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€165,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€170,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€85,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with garage in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with garage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 516 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 516 m2, 3 L…
€600,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
€49,000
1 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1149 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €52.000 . This 31 sq. m. Stud…
€52,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Property Code: HPS3661 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 105 sq. m.…
€215,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS3660 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €215.000 . This 102 sq. m.…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS3659 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €155.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
€155,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3657 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €220.000 . This 120 sq…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS3658 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Evosmo for €212.000 . This 107 sq. m.…
€212,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3656 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Center for €215.000 . This 120 sq…
€215,000
6 room house in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
€170,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: HPS3566 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €175.000 . Thi…
€175,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€155,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€190,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€85,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€111,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS2971 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €185.000 . This 102 s…
€185,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€148,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€125,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to you the flats located in the quiet area of Thessaloniki. There are 25 flats avai…
€96,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of living…
€260,000

