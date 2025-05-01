Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
5
houses
18
23 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette in Greece with an area of 225 m2 in Thessaloniki (Oreokastro, Paleokastr…
$374,584
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,16M
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$247,039
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$276,592
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Property Code: HPS5400 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for € 320.000 . This 227 …
$332,195
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$469,896
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,46M
Townhouse 6 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one…
$287,029
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
$281,864
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$262,624
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$250,498
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for € 425.000 . This 400 …
$444,869
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$354,873
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$124,403
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$307,904
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 534 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$417,497
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$502,897
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$427,935
1 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$119,291
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,57M
Villa 10 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
$1,40M
