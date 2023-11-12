Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Aristotle

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

Ierissos
59
106 properties total found
3 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
9 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
9 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
9 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 263 m²
The maisonette is located in Tripiti bech area only 100 meters to the beach, 2.5 km from Nea…
€760,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The apartment is located 160 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Roda. The apartment is locat…
€235,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€250,000
House with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Pirgadikia SALE House Area: 150 m2, 2 Levels, Good condition, Parking, Warehouse, Garden, Fi…
€420,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€1,15M
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with landscape design in Pyrgadikia, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with landscape design
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ouranoupoli, Greece
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€780,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Koumitsa SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 80 m2, 2 L…
€350,000
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor -1
Nea Roda SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, Good c…
€600,000
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Floor -1
€750,000
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor -1
€300,000
House in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3347 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€420,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€170,000
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The marionette is located in Nea Roda village only 150 meters from the sandy beach. The mari…
€125,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS3120 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €300.000 . This …
€300,000
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
€750,000
2 room house in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €270.000. Th…
€270,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3018 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €290.000 . T…
€290,000
2 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS2650 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Koumitsa for €350.000 . …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: HPS2591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Center for €180.000 . Th…
€180,000

Property types in Municipality of Aristotle

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir