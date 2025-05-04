Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
85
Epanomi
34
Neoi Epivates
27
Nea Michaniona
12
176 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$93,560
1 room apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$141,280
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$154,278
1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
$138,850
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$238,823
3 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$193,093
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$428,379
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$176,130
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS4819 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 280.000 . This 90 sq…
$293,398
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$145,281
3 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS5425 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 290.000 . This 152 …
$329,218
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$136,660
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$578,887
5 bedroom house in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Property Code: HPS3141 - House FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for € 550.000 . This 320 sq. m. f…
$600,306
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$647,694
Cottage 1 bedroom in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$375,748
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$135,687
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 level…
$141,268
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,336
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$135,687
Cottage 6 rooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$645,278
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Property types in Thermaikos Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
