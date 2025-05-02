Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Paliouri/ Agaia Pareskevi the gorgeous green town with this wonderful home includ…
$250,241
4 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This maisonetta is located in Nea Skioni village at a distance 350 meters from the beach. Th…
$336,211
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,12M
2 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The fully furnished modern maisonette is located in a popular holiday village which is named…
$451,290
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
This property is located in one of the busiest resorts of the peninsula of Cassandra. Everyt…
$143,331
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
If you are looking for a summer home and you are a lover of being nex to the beach this is f…
$149,394
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning home, with 120 m of for sale in Kassandra, Halkidiki, built with local Lakkoma ston…
$539,850
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An authentic quality of life. This can be found in these brand new  4  bedroom villas (170 m…
$693,495
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury houses are located in a suburbs of a popular tourist village Pefkohori 850 meters fro…
$958,990
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$817,954
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$614,652
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Luxurious traditional 5-bedroom villa with views, all high-quality finishes, and chic design…
$1,67M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury awaits with this new apartment ready by April 2024 including 63 sq meters of living a…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
7 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
7 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
For sale a 3-storey house of 200 m² in Chanioti. For sale a 3-storey house of 200 m² on a…
$595,189
2 bedroom house in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This house is located in the suburbs of Paliouri village  in Ev Zin complex 5 km from the be…
$253,850
4 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Number of floors 2
Two story house for sale fully renovated in 2023 inn Chanioti Chalkidikis.. This residence o…
$341,930
3 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Property Code: HPS5291 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 700.000 . This 138 sq. …
$735,432
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This is one of the finest beachfront offers on the market, home with 70 sq meters on one flo…
$324,921
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5443 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.100.000 . This 200 sq…
$1,14M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$184,396
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury awaits in this custom-built building with an executive-style penthouse nestled on a q…
$156,541
2 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
This maisonetta is located in Nea Skioni village at a distance 350 meters from the beach. Th…
$223,388
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Custom-built country living villa, only 150 meters and a 2 minute walk to the stunning sandy…
$785,308
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$279,387
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5365 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for € 550.000 . This 120 …
$622,007
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is  1…
$239,236
