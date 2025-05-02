Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paralia, Greece

apartments
8
houses
20
28 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground…
$201,980
Townhouse 5 rooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$134,829
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$407,060
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$431,351
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$167,632
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$545,360
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$304,601
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$156,457
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$133,721
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$203,530
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$172,218
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 357 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$333,998
1 room Cottage in Paralia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$111,755
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$295,911
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$82,071
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$113,132
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 27 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$168,197
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$414,443
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$115,118
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$782,807
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$229,624
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$91,639
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$93,937
4 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$175,084
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$287,029
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$208,749
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$420,140
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$88,570
