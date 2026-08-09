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Residential properties for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

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apartments
5
houses
18
23 properties total found
Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 91 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 91 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is locate…
$196,998
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$393,835
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 50 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. T…
$97,527
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$177,676
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 335 m²
For sale is a luxury detached house of 335 sq.m. in Agia Triada (Thessaloniki), built in 200…
$495,849
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$599,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 25 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 25 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. T…
$120,474
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$145,610
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 63 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent vi…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 365 m²
For sale is a unique complex of two luxury private houses in an excellent location near Nea …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale maisonette of 168 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$185,371
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 310 m²
🏠 Detached House for Sale – 310 sq.m. in Nea Kerasia, Thessaloniki – With Views of Mount Ol…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 125 m²
For sale duplex of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens …
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonettes of 170 m² in Nea Michaniona
$174,759
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