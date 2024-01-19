UAE
73 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
114 m²
Property Code: HPS4545 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €420.000 . This 114 sq. m. …
€420,000
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Property Code: HPS4544 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €240.000 . This 75 sq. m. A…
€240,000
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
1
91 m²
Property Code: HPS4542 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €230.000 . This 91 sq. m. A…
€230,000
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
2
200 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
€350,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
115 m²
Property Code: HPS4475 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €360.000 . This 1…
€360,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
1
118 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€270,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
2
180 m²
3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
€360,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS4467 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €390.000 . Thi…
€390,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
96 m²
Property Code: HPS4476 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €280.000 . This 9…
€280,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
148 m²
Property Code: HPS4470 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €440.000 . This …
€440,000
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
2
96 m²
Property Code: HPS4448 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €276.000 . This 9…
€276,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
2
207 m²
1
€530,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
1
160 m²
Property Code: HPS4171 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €420.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€420,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
1
115 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€320,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
158 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€457,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
145 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
140 m²
1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
2
155 m²
3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€425,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
136 m²
Property Code: HPS4055 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €525.000 . This 136…
€525,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €395.000 . This 14…
€395,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €485.000 . This 136…
€485,000
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2
1
1
45 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€100,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS3861 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €400.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
€400,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
139 m²
Property Code: HPS3860 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €395.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
€395,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
140 m²
Property Code: HPS3854 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €380.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
€380,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
139 m²
Property Code: HPS3853 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €375.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
€375,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
106 m²
Property Code: HPS3852 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €280.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€280,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
133 m²
Property Code: HPS3839 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €355.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
€355,000
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
2
104 m²
Property Code: HPS3838 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €265.000 . This 104 sq. m. …
€265,000
