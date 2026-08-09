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Residential properties for sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

;
Litochoro
21
Platamonas
8
50 properties total found
Cottage in Kondariotissa, Greece
Cottage
Kondariotissa, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 280 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The fi…
$112,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Apartment in Nea Efesos, Greece
Apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 146 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under constructi…
$99,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$92,095
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Area 126 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$283,370
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$392,066
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$572,644
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$113,348
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-bas…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the se…
$126,336
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale maisonette of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$885,531
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Property types in Dion - Olympos Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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