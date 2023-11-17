Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nikiti, Greece

apartments
70
houses
132
202 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4361 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €290.000 . This 83 sq. m.…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Property Code: HPS4362 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 52 sq. m.…
€190,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 500 met…
€325,000
4 room house in Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette is located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 35 meters fr…
€320,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€600,000
6 room house in Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Modern maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Nikiti village in a elite area Elia 200 met…
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex is located in a popular Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a commu…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. There is a private g…
€275,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
5 room house in Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
The house is located in Nikiti village 650 meters to the beach. There is a garden 950 sq. me…
€350,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The houses are located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acc…
€299,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4068 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €350.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€80,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€130,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room house in Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
The new maisonette is located in Nikiti village 1200 meters from the great beach. There is a…
€175,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€230,000
9 room house in Nikiti, Greece
9 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The house with a land is located opposite  the famous beach Lagomandra 15 km from Nikiti vil…
€1,50M
