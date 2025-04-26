Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

apartments
118
houses
6
124 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$626,246
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Property Code: HPS5336 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Center for € 820.000 . This 206.8…
$851,004
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$521,872
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom apartment in Kalamaria, Greece. Area - 180 sq.m Floor: 6th Levels - 2 3 Bedroom (…
$781,740
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$285,403
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$1,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Feshenebel apartment with a usable area of 102m2 in the center of Thessaloniki The apartment…
$300,296
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Property Code: HPS3803 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Karampournaki for € 870.650 . Thi…
$909,529
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$279,387
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Greece | Saloniki 💡 Favorable investment in real estate in Greece! ✨ A repaired studio i…
$90,115
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$220,426
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Property Code: HPS4836 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for € 620.000 . This 212…
$671,098
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Property Code: HPS4844 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Panteleimon for € 520.000 .…
$580,265
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale under construction apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
$267,979
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Property Code: HPS4745 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 430.000 . This…
$442,900
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$255,890
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$500,468
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 205 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$789,517
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4915 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Center for € 340.000 . This 100 sq…
$366,978
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS5159 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Kouri for € 250.000 . This 74.90 s…
$256,063
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
🏢 Renovated Studio Apartment for Sale in Central Thessaloniki! • Location: In the heart o…
$174,355
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4790 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for € 375.000 . This 120…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$497,310
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Property Code: HPS3798 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Karampournaki for € 648.340 . This…
$677,292
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$577,186
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 27 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
$99,559
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Property Code: HPS3799 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Karampournaki for € 867.109 . Thi…
$905,830
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS5432 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Center for € 850.000 . This 210 sq…
$891,777
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Property Code: HPS4919 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Aretsou for € 480.000 . This 117 s…
$518,087
