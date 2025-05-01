Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mygdonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Melissochori
13
Liti
4
Drymos
3
21 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$597,889
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$219,186
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$219,186
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$240,061
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$172,218
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
2 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$315,185
8 room apartment in Liti, Greece
8 room apartment
Liti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. There are: a …
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$360,091
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$187,874
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$208,749
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$203,530
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$125,097
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale unfinished detached house 190 sq.m. on a plot of land 1004 sq.m
$128,518
Villa 5 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4758 - Villa FOR SALE in Migdonia Melissochori for € 890.000 . This 450 s…
$932,587
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 525 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 525 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$324,089
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$269,756
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$219,186
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$296,151
