Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Volvi Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

Nea Vrasna
9
Asprobalta
8
Stavros
3
29 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$214,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$84,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Asprobalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$135,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2…
$648,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 room house
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
$136,699
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$130,091
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Arethousa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$88,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Asprovalta. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$474,693
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Asprobalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$134,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$226,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basem…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 129 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$194,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Prophetes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Prophetes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$212,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$140,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Volvi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2…
$629,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$140,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Stavros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view …
$348,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Volvi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2…
$681,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$84,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$184,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$195,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 room house
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
$188,613
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$100,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Ground floor consi…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 230 sq.meters in Asprovalta. A view of the mountain opens up from the win…
$290,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Volvi Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Volvi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go