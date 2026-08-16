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Residential properties for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

;
Thermi
428
Vasilika
18
Trilofos
4
Neo Rysio
3
265 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 78 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$293,001
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 129 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 379 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$311,347
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5811 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 145.000 . This 50.00 sq.…
$167,087
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: HPS5417 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 370.000 . This 127.74 sq…
$425,815
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3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS5311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 360.000 . This 124.00 s…
$414,307
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408.00 sq.…
$863,139
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1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$281,281
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Property Code: HPS5854 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 308.000 . This 112.00 sq…
$359,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: HPS5341 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 220.000 . This 68.94 sq…
$253,188
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Apartment in Thermi, Greece
Apartment
Thermi, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale duplex area of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 3 levels. The fir…
$566,905
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS5345 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 380.000 . This 140.02 sq…
$437,324
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS5820 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 240.000 . This 88.60 sq.…
$276,557
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Thermi, Greece
Apartment
Thermi, Greece
Area 163 m²
Newly Built 1st Floor Apartment 163 sq.m. in the Heart of Thermi with Unobstructed View …
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Property Code: HPS5355 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 180.000 . This 62.98 sq.…
$207,153
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
This luxury property is located within a secure and exclusive gated residential community. T…
$941,061
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3 bedroom house in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5715 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 485.000 . This 150 sq. m. H…
$558,164
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS5251 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 260.000 . This 94.43 sq.…
$299,892
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2 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Property Code: HPS5338 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 390.000 . This 153.02 s…
$448,833
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Cottage in Thermi, Greece
Cottage
Thermi, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale: Two unfinished houses, each 200 sq.m., on a 2,860 sq.m. plot below Panorama, offer…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 785 m²
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS5851 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 178.000 . This 65.00 sq.…
$207,029
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1 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Property Code: HPS5256 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 175.000 . This 53.12 sq.…
$201,399
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Apartment in Thermi, Greece
Apartment
Thermi, Greece
Area 131 m²
For sale duplex area of 131 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 2 levels…
$400,526
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Tagarades, Greece
4 bedroom house
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Property Code: HPS5537 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 650.000 . This 287.00 sq.…
$748,054
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS5764 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 390.000 . This 135.97 s…
$448,833
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Property Code: HPS5802 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 345.000 . This 114.25 sq…
$397,933
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Property types in Thermi Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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