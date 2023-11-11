Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Thermi

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thermi, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€700,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thermi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir