Residential properties for sale in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece

apartments
8
houses
34
42 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$276,592
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$203,530
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$448,810
2 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$203,530
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$212,965
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 293 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$196,309
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kolindros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$149,076
1 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$132,206
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$240,061
1 room apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$92,757
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$240,752
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$313,123
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$129,798
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$112,587
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$182,655
3 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$145,598
3 bedroom townthouse in Sfendami, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$177,436
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$103,932
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$344,435
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$178,808
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$480,546
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$189,983
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$344,435
1 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$130,753
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Bas…
$307,655
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$480,546
1 room apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$88,845
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement c…
$88,718
2 bedroom apartment in Kitros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$85,587
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$292,248
