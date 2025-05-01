Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kardia, Greece

apartments
4
houses
21
25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408 sq. m.…
$848,192
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$260,936
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of . Ground floo…
$269,376
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$167,351
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$250,498
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$271,373
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,57M
Villa 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$250,498
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5262 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for € 3.200.000 . This 480 sq. m. f…
$3,53M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$474,959
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$837,224
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$417,497
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$271,373
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$730,620
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$170,985
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$357,616
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$610,590
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Floor -2
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$194,197
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 496 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$532,309
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,25M
