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Residential properties for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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apartments
48
houses
36
84 properties total found
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$311,019
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$156,074
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$190,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, this detached house in a complex offers luxury …
$239,211
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village only 90 meters from the sandy beach. The apa…
$179,197
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS5269 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 164.175 …
$188,941
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$206,194
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 82 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
$345,577
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Apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The modern complex is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village, in Mikoniatika beac…
$306,313
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located in Kallikratia village 400 meters from the sandy beach. The apartme…
$222,321
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3 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The maisonette is located 150 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. There is an el…
$287,981
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1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$174,745
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$161,855
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Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, currently Under Construction, offeri…
$296,166
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,050
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers stunning open vi…
$478,422
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$152,310
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The new building with apartments is located 200 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$213,880
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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 93 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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