Residential properties for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

apartments
25
houses
30
55 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
The building with apartments is located 350 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. Ther…
€135,000
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Vergia beach area 350…
€110,000
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Property Code: HPS4095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €180.000 . This 94 sq…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
€125,000
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village only 250 meters from the beac…
€180,000
4 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Iraklia village only 100 meters from the beach. T…
€610,000
2 room apartment in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room apartment
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: HPS4028 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €220.000 .…
€220,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS4024 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €240.000 . This…
€240,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4023 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €225.000 . This…
€225,000
2 room house in Settlement "Vines", Greece
2 room house
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS4019 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €275.000 . This…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This apartment is located in Kallikratia town which is very popular among Greek and foreign …
€140,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€140,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€128,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€135,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
€140,000
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
€135,000
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
€120,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€300,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€110,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€115,000
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
€270,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Settlement "Vines", Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
€520,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€490,000
1 room apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: HPS3274 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €160.000 . This 68 sq…
€160,000
